Holby City spoilers: Kian COLLAPSES – can Jac Naylor save him?

As his health worsens, Kian Madani is relying on Jac to save his life again. And, as he recovers, dark secrets are revealed…

After Jac Naylor saved his life in Holby City when he badly injured his leg falling from a cliff-edge, Kian Madani (Ramin Karimloo) wants to repay the favour by helping her with a vital pitch to stop Darwin’s cardiology services being privatised.

Young Marty (Shaheen Jafargholi), however, visits from the ED, concerned for his cousin and tells Jac (Rosie Marcel) he thinks Kian – dealing with both physical pain and the mental anguish of lost loved ones – should slow down. Jac’s dismissive – but as Kian presents to the board, he collapses!

As Kian comes round and realises he’s being given morphine, he’s distressed and faints again! What’s he hiding?

Meanwhile, CEO Max McGerry (Jo Martin) is still looking to make cuts among management staff and has set her sights firmly on ousting Serena, wanting Ric (Hugh Quarshie) to do her dirty work.

When Ric casually suggests ‘other roles’ in the hospital, then Ange turns up for a shift on AAU, Serena (Catherine Russell) suspects she’s being pushed out and gives Ric a piece of her mind… Later, Max opens up further to Ric about her missing daughter, and her history of alcoholism.

Also, Sacha’s (Bob Barrett) feelings for Essie (Kaye Wragg) are only being made worse by living together. And he clearly has an attack of the green-eyed monster seeing her with new beau Ben.

Holby City continues Tuesdays at 8pm on BBC1.