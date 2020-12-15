Holby City spoilers: Kian’s tempted BACK to drugs!

It's Christmas-time at Holby but it seems there's little festive cheer on the wards, particularly for Sacha and Kian…

Kian’s trying his hardest to go cold turkey to get off his addiction to painkillers but his newfound sobriety is tested to the limit when his dealer Sarah-Jane brings an overdosed MP onto the ward. Sarah-Jane warns Kian that he risks being exposed if he doesn’t do everything he can to save the MP’s life.

Kian reluctantly agrees to treat her in secret but he’s struggling with withdrawal symptoms, so Sarah-Jane gives him a pill to enable him to perform in theatre. And then she gives him a little bit more to keep for later…

Meanwhile, though, unaware he’s still hiding a drug problem, Jac’s concerned that Kian seems distant and suspects he’s having doubts about their relationship, since she poured her heart out to him and told him she loved him. Kian soon calms her fears, though, by saying those three little words back to her. Awww…

Later, determined to beat his addiction, Kian tries once again to bin his drugs stash… but fails. Will he ever kick his habit?

Meanwhile, Sacha’s furious when his daughter Beka turns up on the ward, demanding to know what he’s up to, getting engaged to Jodie so soon after losing Essie. Beka tries to talk some sense into her dad – but he refuses to listen.

When Jodie tries to worm her way into Beka’s good books with an early Christmas present, Beka rejects the gift and makes it clear Jodie should back off. Will Beka come to regret trying to push Jodie out?

Also, Chloe and Nicky’s friendship is fractured when Cameron gaslights Nicky into believing Chloe’s jealous that Cameron picked Nicky over her. Chloe is devastated by this turn of events – but she’s clearly onto Cameron and warns him that his days of game-playing are numbered…

Holby City continues Tuesdays at 8pm on BBC1.