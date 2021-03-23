Holby City spoilers: KILLER Cameron finally caught out?

As suspicion mounts surrounding his conduct, will Holby City's murdering medic Cameron Dunn be brought to justice for his crimes?

After months of scheming, manipulation and cold-blooded murder, it looks like the net could finally be closing in on Holby City’s Dr Death, Cameron Dunn.

With his close friend turned enemy Chloe now convinced Cameron killed her patient Bobby Edwards and has since kidnapped her mother Ange, she’s determined to make him pay for what he’s done. But Holby’s golden boy isn’t going down without a fight.

Cameron knows he has to flee the hospital but when he sees the police outside – unaware they’re attending another incident – he freaks out and heads down to the basement, where he’s keeping Ange hostage…

Meanwhile, in a desperate bid to catch Cameron out, Chloe’s asked Fletch to call him to Max’s office to help ‘impress the hospital board’. However, when Chloe realises Cameron hasn’t fallen for her trap, she urges Nicky – who’s pregnant with Cameron’s child – to help reel him in.

Up in Max’s office, Chloe works out where Cameron is holding Ange, and dashes to save her. As they leave, Cameron barricades himself and Nicky inside…

As they talk, Cameron confides in Nicky about all his past crimes. Has his luck finally run out?

Meanwhile, with all the chaos surrounding the hospital, Kian is enjoying the relative calm of Darwin and devotes himself to treating surfer Georgia, although he’s still prohibited from operating on patients after, shall we say, falling off the wagon…

However, when Georgia needs urgent medical intervention, Kian jumps into action to carry out the minor surgery on the ward – and it’s clear he loves being the one to save the day. When Fletch finds out though it’s safe to say he’s NOT impressed…

Holby City continues Tuesdays at 8pm on BBC1.