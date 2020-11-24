Holby City spoilers: Max has a very unLucky day!

Acting Holby CEO Max McGerry is unimpressed when a face from her past turns up…

Max McGerry has enough on her plate trying to run a hospital in the middle of a pandemic, so the last thing she needs is an unwelcome face from her past turning up at Holby.

Max is horrified when she lays eyes on the hospital’s new mental health nurse Lucky Simpson, played by former Doctors’ actress Vineeta Rishi. As Max gives Lucky a frosty welcome, it’s obvious the two women have a LOT of history…

As they talk, acting CEO Max makes it clear to Lucky that they won’t be working ‘together’ – she’ll be working for her, in the hospital that she runs, despite Lucky having once tried to ruin her career!

Fletch has noticed the tension between Max and Lucky and tries to press Lucky for information – but she doesn’t gossip!

Later, when Lucky sees Max fly off the handle at a patient, she takes her aside for a chat and the real reason behind their past fall-out is revealed.

As Max then discovers Lucky has been in touch with her transgender son Louis AND gave him advice about his transition, she explodes and wants Lucky OUT of the hospital!

Already struggling with the financial burden of keeping Holby’s doors open, Max can’t cope with anything else and orders Lucky to resign – or she’ll sack her! But Lucky assures her she’s not going anywhere…

Meanwhile, with Jac working day and night to uncover what’s wrong with her old friend Clayton, boyfriend and fellow medic Kian enlists the new junior doctors to help come up with a diagnosis.

When Jac saves Clayton’s life, the patient reveals he has feelings for her – but she explains she’s with someone who would never do anything to hurt her, unaware Kian is hiding his secret drug habit. Is Kian about to be caught out?

Holby City continues on BBC1.