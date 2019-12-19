Holby City spoilers: New locum registrar Ben RUFFLES Essie’s feathers!

Coronation Street's Charlie Condou swaps Weatherfield for the wards of Holby City, where his new locum Ben is soon rubbing Essie up the wrong way...

There’s a new face on Keller Ward this week in Holby City as Charlie Condou – probably best known for playing midwife Marcus Dent in Coronation Street – joins Holby as new locum registrar Ben Sherwood.

Our Ben doesn’t make the best first impression on nurse Essie (Kaye Wragg), when he greets her with the cheesy chat-up line about her being the ‘angel on top of the Christmas tree’. Sacha, however, wants Ben to become part of the team, so invites him to the Holby Christmas Party later at Albie’s.

At the party, as Ben awkwardly apologises to Essie for his behaviour, she pulls him in for a lingering kiss… in front of ex Sacha! Is there a new love triangle at Holby?

Meanwhile, Dom is down in the dumps after being jilted by Lofty and everyone’s concerned. When he tells real mum Ange he’s spending Christmas with Carole but then tells adoptive mother Carole he’s spending it with Ange, both women smell a rat and soon discover Dom’s put his name down to work every shift over Christmas! Can the women unite to get Dom to open up about how he’s feeling?

Also, although he’s suspended, Kian is making his presence felt on Darwin. With lover Bea still in a bad way, he wants to be the one to save her. But will Kian end up doing more harm than good?