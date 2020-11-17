Holby City spoilers: Sacha gets a surprise!

The kind consultant is shocked when new woman Jodie turns up on the ward, and he's not the only one…

When Holby returned last week, the usually fun-loving consultant Sacha Levy was a shadow of his former self as he battled with grief following the tragic death of his fiancée Essie di Lucca just as they were about to get married.

Sacha (Bob Barrett) sought comfort in the arms of troubled patient Jodie and, this week, he’s stunned when she turns up as Keller ward’s new tea lady!

Sacha’s pals Jac, Dom and Donna are concerned when Jodie reveals they’ve been living together – they can’t believe he’d move on so soon after Essie’s death. Sacha feels extremely awkward having Jodie on the ward – but when a patient refuses treatment, will he appreciate having her around?

Meanwhile, Cameron is enjoying his newfound celebrity status on AAU after being hailed a hero for his efforts during the Coronavirus crisis. His ego boosted, Cameron asks Chloe out on a date, and she accepts, leaving his secret squeeze Nicky out in the cold.

Elsewhere, when a patient from Jac’s past arrives on Darwin, Kian feels sidelined. Is there more to their relationship than meets the eye?

Also, Hanssen puts Holby’s new junior doctors to the test.

Holby City continues Tuesdays at 7.50pm on BBC1.