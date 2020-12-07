Holby City spoilers: Sacha PROPOSES to Jodie!

When Sacha's friends doubt his new relationship with Jodie, the consultant makes a bold move...

Jodie (Sian Reese-Williams) is back on Keller ward after being suspended for taking the rap for Sacha (Bob Barrett), but Dom and Donna are concerned about the influence she has on him.

As Fletch quizzes Jodie about their relationship she politely tells him to keep his nose out – but when Jodie then suspects new mental health nurse Lucky is psycho-analysing her about Sacha, she flips and tells Sacha she’s fed up that no one is convinced about their relationship.

When Fletch boldly tells Sacha his relationship is a sham and that it’s about time he realised it, Sacha sticks his neck on the line against Fletch and all the other naysayers… and proposes to Jodie on the ward! What will she say? And how will Sacha’s friends react to Sacha’s PDA?

Meanwhile, it seems no one is immune from Cameron Dunn’s vindictive ways and, after Chloe (Amy Lennox) called out his game-playing, he’s determined to show her who’s top dog. When he hears there’s an exciting opportunity going on the hospital Board, Cameron (Nic Jackman) vows to put himself forward, despite not being qualified.

It’s not like Cameron to let a little fact like that get in his way of success, and he uses dirty tactics to tarnish Chloe’s reputation and beat her to the prestigious post. Chloe’s a smart cookie, though, and it looks like the net might finally be closing in on scheming Dr Dunn…

Elsewhere, having decided to go cold turkey to try and combat his drug addiction, Kian struggles to keep his withdrawal symptoms from those around him.

And learning that Skylar is related to the Chairman of the Holby board, Josh begins to see her in a new light.

Holby City continues Tuesdays at 8pm on BBC1.