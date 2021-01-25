Holby City spoilers: Sacha’s PARANOID over Beka!

Concerned that Jodie's on the loose, Sacha does everything he can to stop daughter Beka from leaving the hospital...

Beka’s been given the all-clear and is now ready to leave Holby, since it was discovered that dad Sacha’s lover Jodie had been poisoning her. However, it seems a nervy Sacha (Bob Barrett) is reluctant to discharge Beka from hospital fearing Jodie is still out there.

At one point, he even arranges for unnecessary tests to prolong her leaving – Beka (Francesca Barrett) knows these tests aren’t essential and that he’s only ordered them to keep her at the hospital where he believes she’s safe.

Savvy Beka soon realises Sacha’s paranoia stems from the fact he’s still grieving for his late fiancee Essie. Turns out that, all these months on from her death, he’s still carrying her ashes around. Beka’s really worried about her dad – but will Sacha ever be able to let go?

Meanwhile, there are major shocks in store for Holby’s charismatic yet troubled surgeon Kian Madani (Ramin Karimloo) this week when his former drug dealer Sarah Jane is admitted to the hospital after being stabbed in prison.

Having vowed to support Kian, his lover and colleague Jac Naylor (Rosie Marcel) takes over her care but matters escalate when Sarah Jane gets a visit from detective Remi, and Kian’s suspicions are raised when he hears the pair arguing – then finds Sarah Jane trying to escape.

Later, Remi returns to the ward – only this time he’s got a gun! As a shot rings out, who’s been hit?

Holby City continues Tuesdays at 8pm on BBC1.