Holby City spoilers: Stressed-out Nicky in MAJOR crisis!

Under pressure, young medic Nicky McKendrick pushes herself to the limit in this week's Holby City, with dramatic consequences…

To say the past few weeks have been stressful for young medic Nicky McKendrick in Holby City is an understatement. Focused on saving the life of her ‘second mum’ Brenda, Nicky’s been working all day, not sleeping at night and surviving on coffee and energy drinks to keep her going.

Unfortunately for Nicky, risky open-heart surgery was the only option for Brenda and, while she survived the op, her future looks bleak. So, when Nicky arrives at work this week to find Brenda being resuscitated by Jac after suffering a cardiac arrest, she feels forced to intervene and tragedy is averted… for now.

As if Nicky doesn’t have enough on her plate, though, she also has the worry of paying off her mum Tracey’s £3,000 debt.

When Brenda arrests again, Nicky battles to revive her but, this time, Brenda dies. Devastated, Nicky suffers a huge panic attack! Then later, alone in the locker room, events take a devastating turn…

Meanwhile, in his ongoing effort to try and impress Ange, Cameron (Nic Jackman) pulls another near-fatal stunt, so that he can be the one to save the day – but he throws new nurse Louis under the bus in the process.

Unfortunately for him, though, Louis’s mum – acting CEO Max McGerry – knows her boy doesn’t lie and makes it clear to Cameron she’s watching him very closely…

Also, with Sacha’s support, Essie agrees to explore a new cancer treatment.

Holby City continues Tuesdays at 8pm on BBC1.