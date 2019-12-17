Holby City spoilers: Troubled Lofty LEAVES Holby!

Following the death of baby William, nurse Ben 'Lofty' Chiltern makes a big decision about his future…

After an emotional few weeks, following the death of baby William, Ben ‘Lofty’ Chiltern and husband Dominic Copeland have decided to reaffirm their relationship by renewing their marriage vows.

The peace garden is beautifully decked out for the ceremony – but when Dom (David Ames) suggests looking into adoption, Lofty (Lee Mead) declares he doesn’t want kids and wonders if they’re truly compatible.

What doesn’t help matters is that Max – Lofty’s old friend from the ED (played by Jamie Davis) – is on AAU having treatment, after Lofty ran him over on his bike!

Lofty can’t help but notice the twinkle in Max’s eye as he talks about how great his life is in America with wife Zoe. Lofty fears his own life doesn’t seem nearly as wonderful in comparison.

Later, as friends and family gather at the peace garden for Dom and Lofty’s vow renewal, Lofty suddenly shocks Dom by announcing he thinks they should break-up… and reveals he’s leaving him, his job AND Holby for a fresh start. Is this really the end for ‘Dofty’?

Elsewhere, Essie (Kaye Wragg) needs somewhere to stay while her flat undergoes repairs. Sacha (Bob Barrett) is initially really happy to help his friend – but when daughter Bekka suggests how awkward it would be them living together given they used to date, Sacha tries to find a way to back out of the arrangement. Has Sacha really got it in him to let down a friend in need?

And, with Evan’s sister Phoebe still sniffing around the hospital, Chloe tells her some home truths and makes a decision about the future of her unborn child.

Holby City continues Tuesdays at 8pm on BBC1.