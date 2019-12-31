Holby City spoilers: Unhappy New Year for Serena!

New Year's Eve is bleak for consultant Serena Campbell when a reminder of the past leaves her feeling rattled...

It’s New Year’s Eve and the three-year anniversary of the death of consultant Serena Campbell’s daughter Elinor. Serena (Catherine Russell) gets a blast from the past when Jay, the woman who sold Elinor the cocaine that killed her, is admitted as one of several patients injured at a rave. When Serena opts to save a ‘good man’ over ‘bad girl’ Jay, will she feel justice has been done?

Elsewhere, Nicky and Chloe both want to get back on the dating scene – but have they set their sights on the same man?

Also, Ange and Fletch clash over how to ring in 2020…

Holby City continues Tuesdays at 8pm on BBC1.