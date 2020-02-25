Holby City spoilers: Will Essie and Sacha be REUNITED?

Essie Harrison is torn between old flame Sacha Levy and new love Ben Sherwood in this week's Holby City. But who will she choose?

Ben Sherwood is all loved up with Essie Harrison following their recent trip to Rome. Last week, however, Ben planted a kiss on Dom – and Ben doesn’t want Essie to know.

It seems Essie’s keeping secrets of her own, though, when she confides in best friend Dom that she’s feeling torn between Ben and her ex Sacha. So she’s stunned when Ben gets down on one knee and proposes!

When Sacha sees the pair cuddling, he fears he’s lost the love of his life forever. But Essie shocks Sacha by revealing she’s let Ben go – because she loves HIM! Will they get back together?

Meanwhile, AAU is massively understaffed and CEO Max McGerry is refusing to bring in any more nurses, saying she thinks they can cope. With patients in desperate need and staff buckling under the pressure, it falls to Ric to take action. Will his plan ease the strain?

Also, everyone’s pleased to see Kian back on Darwin, refreshed and ready to get stuck in. Can he encourage Jac to get back to being the first-class surgeon he knows she can be?

Holby City continues Tuesdays at 8pm on BBC1.