Holby City spoilers: Worried Fletch FEARS the worst!

It's judgement day at Holby City for close friends and colleagues Fletch and Essie as they both discover their cancer fate…

Holby City medics Adrian ‘Fletch’ Fletcher and Essie di Lucca have grown united in their battle against cancer. And, this week, in scenes playing out over a three-week period, we learn whether they’re winning in their cancer fight.

Fletch (Alex Walkinshaw) hopes that, following two surgeries, his prostate cancer ordeal is over. Essie (Kaye Wragg), meanwhile, is on the first day of a new treatment for pancreatic cancer and tells Fletch she’s feeling herself again as they gather in the cancer suite to support Jasper, a teen patient with bowel cancer.

Jasper urges Essie and Fletch to ‘play the cancer card’ more as he uses his condition to blag ‘free stuff’. Fletch joins in the fun at first but then, convinced he’s awaiting bad news, gets angry with Jasper for being so blasé when he’s worried about dying and leaving his kids without a dad!

Later, Fletch asks Essie how she’s doing but she reckons Jasper needs his concern more as she reveals he’s about to undergo major surgery. Jasper admits to Fletch that all his bravado is to remind himself life gets better. In reality, he too is petrified of dying.

Fortunately, Jasper’s surgery is a success and Fletch delights in telling the boy his cancer hasn’t spread. As Fletch and Essie go to see their own oncologist, will they too be given good news?

Meanwhile, as she recovers from her recent ordeal, young medic Nicky (Belinda Owusu) is being looked after at home by her overbearing mum Tracey and begs Jac to allow her back to work. Tracey, however, reckons Nicky should quit the job that’s making her ‘so stressed out’. Will Nicky work out what’s really causing her anxiety and make the right decision for her future?

Also, Guy’s keen to impress Max in order to prove he’s still the man he was before the Kestrel debacle. When his efforts to win her back fail, will he be driven to drink?

Holby City continues Tuesdays at 8pm on BBC1.