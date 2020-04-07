Holby City spoilers: Xavier and Cameron FACE OFF!

Facing a disciplinary hearing for assault, Xavier 'Zav' Duval hunts for vital evidence to bring his nemesis Cameron down…

Following his suspension from the hospital, registrar Xavier ‘Zav’ Duval steps up his one-man vendetta to expose junior medic Cameron Dunn as a fraud, this week, leading to a dramatic showdown.

After assaulting Cameron (Nic Jackman) in theatre, Zav now faces a disciplinary hearing to determine his future at Holby. To strengthen his case, Zav secretly digs for dirt on his rival…

Convinced Cameron knows how Chloe’s rapist husband Evan Crowhurst really died, Zav hacks into Evan’s patient records, which make for interesting reading. Zav then asks a pal in security to download footage from ITU from the day Evan died – and he’s stunned by what it reveals…

Later, Zav’s frustrated when Ric reveals the hearing has been postponed. Zav tells Ric he has new evidence – but Ric refuses to listen.

Meanwhile, Cameron’s uncovered Zav’s plotting and texts him to meet in the hospital basement. As the pair reach a stand off, Zav warns Cameron he now has evidence that proves he left Evan to die – and he’s taking it to police! How far will Cameron go to keep his secret safe?

Elsewhere, Essie is anxious about having her first chemotherapy session and wants to keep her cancer diagnosis secret from her friends at Holby. Meanwhile, Fletch is still tackling the nursing shortage and he’s confused when the normally dedicated Essie says she can’t work overtime but won’t say why. When Fletch loses his cool, will Essie be forced to tell him what’s really going on?

Also, Nicky prepares to lead a heart transplant. But the procedure turns out to be more challenging than she ever could have imagined…

Holby City continues Tuesdays at 8pm on BBC1.