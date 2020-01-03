Holidaying with Jane McDonald & Friends – Channel 5

The singer road-tests dream holidays with the help of some showbiz pals in Holidaying with Jane McDonald & Friends on Channel 5

Following her popular cruises, singer and ‘Loose Woman’ Jane McDonald is heading to shore for a more traditional holiday series with a modern twist in Holidaying with Jane McDonald & Friends on Channel 5.

With the help of a rotating cast of celebrity guests, she’ll be sampling some dream holidays all over the globe.

In this first episode, she heads to the Greek island of Corfu for a safari, while one-time Strictly champion Ore Oduba embarks on a luxury tour of the Lake District, and former royal correspondent Jennie Bond travels to Lisbon.

TV Times rating: ****