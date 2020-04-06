Suspicious Cleo McQueen is distraught when she finally manages to get a confession out of her boyfriend Mitchell Deveraux

In tonight’s Hollyoaks Favourites which replays classic episodes on E4 at 7pm, (See our TV Guide for full listings), everything clicks into place for Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin), as she confronts her boyfriend Mitchell Deveraux (Imran Adams) about him sleeping with Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams).

A devastated Cleo, draws a confession out of her junior doctor boyfriend Mitchell, and when her close friend, Scott, realises that she knows everything, it’s up to him to explain why he’s betrayed her.

With the truth now out, Mitchell has a decision to make, will he stay with Cleo, or embark on a whole new life and accept his sexuality to be with Scott?

In the wake of the coronavirus crisis and suspension of filming, Hollyoaks is currently only screening two new episodes a week being shown on Mondays and Tuesdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4.

On Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays ‘Hollyoaks Favourites’ will be shown at 7pm on E4 featuring reruns of classic episodes from the past.