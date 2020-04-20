HOLLYOAKS FAVOURITES: Devastation as McQueen wedding train crashes!

Lives are on the line when the train carrying Porshe McQueen and Lockie's wedding party is involved in a horror smash....

In tonight’s Hollyoaks Favourites, which replays classic episodes on E4 at 7pm, (See our TV Guide for full listings) lives are on the line as the horrific train crash unfolds during the celebrations for Porshe McQueen’s wedding to Lockie.

The jubilant McQueen family board the party-train after Porsche (Twinnie-Lee Moore) and Lockie’s (Nick Rhys) wedding, oblivious to the danger ahead as Sonny Valentine (Aaron Fontaine) smuggles himself on board to seek vengeance for his brother, Calvin’s death.

Meanwhile, Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) plots her escape from Patrick (Jeremy Sheffield), putting her faith in his daughter, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey). However, they’re in mortal peril when their car gets stuck on the tracks, with the doomed train hurtling towards them…

In the wake of the coronavirus crisis and suspension of filming, Hollyoaks is currently only screening two new episodes a week being shown on Mondays and Tuesdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4.

On Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays ‘Hollyoaks Favourites’ will be shown at 7pm on E4 featuring reruns of classic episodes from the past.