HOLLYOAKS FAVOURITES: Jade Albright and Alfie say their emotional goodbyes

It's a highly emotional episode when a young Jade Albright loses her battle with cancer leaving Alfie Nightingale utterly heartbroken...

In tonight’s Hollyoaks Favourites which replays classic episodes on E4 at 7pm, the Osborne family and Alfie Nightingale (Richard Linnell) prepare for heartache as Jade Albright (Kassius Nelson) takes a turn for the worse in her battle with cancer.

Jade and Alfie snuggle up in her hospital bed and take an imaginary trip to the seaside, and at the end of a fun-packed day, sit on the beach watching the stars.

But when Alfie wakes from the day-dream, there’s heartbreak in store for everyone…

In the wake of the coronavirus crisis and suspension of filming, Hollyoaks is currently only screening two new episodes a week being shown on Mondays and Tuesdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4.

On Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays ‘Hollyoaks Favourites’ will be shown at 7pm on E4 featuring reruns of classic episodes from the past.