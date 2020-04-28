Nancy Osborne makes a shocking discovery about Sienna Blake....

Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) makes a gobsmacking discovery about Sienna Blake in tonight’s Hollyoaks Favourites which replays classic episodes on E4 at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

When Sienna first came to the village in 2012, it didn’t take her long to start a feud with Nancy. In an elaborate scheme, Sienna tried to steal Nancy’s life, and even faked a pregnancy with Darren Osborne and used a pretend baby bump to fool him.

In tonight’s classic episode, Nancy is reeling when she discovers Sienna has been faking her pregnancy the entire time. Now Nancy knows the shocking truth but will the rest of the village believe her?

In the wake of the coronavirus crisis and suspension of filming, Hollyoaks is currently only screening two new episodes a week being shown on Mondays and Tuesdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4.

On Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays ‘Hollyoaks Favourites’ will be shown at 7pm on E4 featuring reruns of classic episodes from the past.