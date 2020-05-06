HOLLYOAKS FAVOURITES: Lily Drinkwell gets ready to marry Prince McQueen

It's Lily Drinkwell and Prince McQueen's wedding day but Lily starts to worry when there's no sign of Prince at the church...

Lily Drinkwell (Lauren McQueen) gets ready to marry Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson-Dwyer) in tonight’s Hollyoaks Favourites which replays classic episodes on E4 at 7pm, (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Lily’s Aunty Diane (Alex Fletcher) is horrified when she discovers Shane has kidnapped Prince but it doesn’t take much convincing for Diane to leave Prince trapped.

Prince manages to escape with nothing to wear for the big day whilst Lily stands alone at the aisle. Will Prince make it in time and convince Lily to believe him and reveal Diane was in on it all?

Elsewhere Damon Kinsella (Jacob Roberts) starts to sort through his late mum’s things with the help of Holly Cunningham (Amanda Clapham). They come across an old suit that Holly prepares to get cleaned as a surprise. However, she is baffled when she discovers the suit has gone, unaware its Prince who took it.

In the wake of the coronavirus crisis and suspension of filming, Hollyoaks is currently only screening two new episodes a week being shown on Mondays and Tuesdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4.

On Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays ‘Hollyoaks Favourites’ will be shown at 7pm on E4 featuring reruns of classic episodes from the past.