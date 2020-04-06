HOLLYOAKS FAVOURITES: Mandy’s affair with Darren Osborne is exposed

Mandy Cunningham and Darren Osborne's passionate affair sent shockwaves through the village



In tonight’s Hollyoaks Favourites which replays classic episodes on E4 at 7pm, (See our TV Guide for full listings), the news about Mandy Cunningham (Sarah Jayne Dunn) and Darren Osborne’s (Ashley Taylor Dawson) year long affair is spreading like wildfire.

Mandy’s vulnerable and volatile other half Luke Morgan (Gary Lucy) contemplates turning to drink again, despite his pact with his son Ollie (Aedan Duckworth), while Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins) and Darren’s dad Jack (Jimmy McKenna) can’t believe what Darren has done.

Meanwhile, Mandy’s little girl Ella, is upset when she hears Goldie McQueen (Chelsee Healey) and Nana McQueen (Diane Langton) gossiping about her mum in the village.

As the news of Mandy and Darren’s betrayal becomes public knowledge, there is an epic showdown as Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) and Luke, confront their cheating spouses…

