Maxine MInniver feels trapped into marrying her abusive partner Patrick Blake. Can she escape his clutches before it's too late?

A scared Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) is getting married to her abusive partner, Patrick Blake (Jeremy Sheffield) in tonight’s Hollyoaks Favourites which replays classic episodes on E4 at 7pm, (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Can Patrick convince a loved one that he’s changed? Can Blessing and Dennis stop their friend from making a dreadful mistake?

Meanwhile Freddie has an exciting business proposition for Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) but can he persuade her to go for it?

Plus Holly Cunningham (Amanda Clapham) attempts to reconcile with an old flame…

In the wake of the coronavirus crisis and suspension of filming, Hollyoaks is currently only screening two new episodes a week being shown on Mondays and Tuesdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4.

On Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays ‘Hollyoaks Favourites’ will be shown at 7pm on E4 featuring reruns of classic episodes from the past.