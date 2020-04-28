Sienna Blake and Nancy Osborne go head to head in a rooftop showdown

Panic stricken and with nowhere to hide, Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) makes a gobsmacking decision with tragic consequences in tonight’s Hollyoaks Favourites which replays classic episodes on E4 at 7pm, (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Nancy’s car spirals out of control and she’s terrified when she realises her back wheels are hanging off the edge of a multi-story carpark.

Meanwhile Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) is devastated as the effects of chemotherapy begin to take hold, Frankie Osborne (Helen Pearson) gives John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) a life-shattering ultimatum and Esther Bloom (Jasmine Franks) is left worrying that she’ll lose Tilly (Lucy Dixon) forever.

In the wake of the coronavirus crisis and suspension of filming, Hollyoaks is currently only screening two new episodes a week being shown on Mondays and Tuesdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4.

On Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays ‘Hollyoaks Favourites’ will be shown at 7pm on E4 featuring reruns of classic episodes from the past.