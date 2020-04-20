HOLLYOAKS FAVOURITES: Teens Lily Drinkwell, Yasmine and Peri make a destructive pact

Teenagers Lily Drinkwell, Yasmine Maalik and Peri Lomax make a destructive pact in a hard-hitting storyline which sees the girls self-harming....

In tonight’s Hollyoaks Favourites, which replays classic episodes on E4 at 7pm, (see our TV Guide for full listings) we go back in time to see a day in the life of teens, Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell), Yasmine Maalik (Haiesha Mistry) and Lily Drinkwell (Lauren McQueen).

Yasmine wins the journalism competition with her article about an anonymous girl at school who is self-harming, but brands Peri a selfish bully for wanting to humiliate Lily. Meanwhile, head teacher Sally St Claire (Annie Wallace) calls the girls parents and guardians, Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher), Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) and Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) into her office and reveals that she thinks at least one of their girls is self-harming.

Sally tries to calm the three women who are all denying that there is anything wrong with their nieces and daughters, and questions the teens when they are brought into the room.

Lily is about to confess but Peri covers that the article was fictitious. Misbah and Leela go round to Diane’s flat where the women clear the air and are thankful that none of their girls are harming themselves.

Meanwhile, Lily, Peri and Yasmine are in Lily’s room. Peri reveals that she cut herself for the first time today and wants to continue, before manipulating Yasmine into doing it too. Lily feels that someone finally understands her and the girls form a pact to self-harm together in secret.

In the wake of the coronavirus crisis and suspension of filming, Hollyoaks is currently only screening two new episodes a week being shown on Mondays and Tuesdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4.

On Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays ‘Hollyoaks Favourites’ will be shown at 7pm on E4 featuring re-runs of classic episodes from the past.