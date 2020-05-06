HOLLYOAKS FAVOURITES: Tragedy strikes as Grace Black get hitched to Trevor Royle

Grace Black gets ready to marry Trevor Royle but there is tragedy when he is stabbed by serial killer Nico....

There is tragedy in store for Grace Black in tonight’s Hollyoaks Favourites which replays classic episodes on E4 at 7pm, (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Grace’s groom to be, Trevor Royle (Greg Wood) and Ben Bradley (Ben Richards) fight at The Loft after Ben reveals that he knows about Trevor’s affair with Sienna Blake.

A guilty Sienna admits the truth to Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) who advises her to stay silent. Grace arrives at the church with Sienna but Trevor is nowhere to be seen. When he finally arrives, he bumps in to Sienna’s vengeful daughter Nico (Persephone Swales-Dawson) outside the church and she gives him a hug, while stabbing him in the side with a knife.

Injured Trevor considers ringing 999 but decides to get married first. Grace and Trevor exchange vows, while serial killer Nico arrives back at school.

Trevor makes sure he says his “I do” before collapsing in to Grace’s arms and with one last breathe, he tells her he loves her.

In the wake of the coronavirus crisis and suspension of filming, Hollyoaks is currently only screening two new episodes a week being shown on Mondays and Tuesdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4.

On Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays ‘Hollyoaks Favourites’ will be shown at 7pm on E4 featuring reruns of classic episodes from the past.