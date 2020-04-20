HOLLYOAKS FAVOURITES: Tragedy on the tracks! Lives are lost in train smash

There is heartbreak and devastation following the train crash carrying the McQueen wedding party

In tonight’s Hollyoaks Favourites, which replays classic episodes on E4 at 7pm, (See our TV Guide for full listings), celebration turns to tragedy on the McQueen wedding party train as it collides with Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) and Sienna Blake’s (Anna Passey) car and crashes from the track.

As everyone tries to escape, pregnant Maxine goes into labour in a nearby railway hut. But fear strikes when her abusive partner, Patrick Blake (Jeremy Sheffield) arrives and leaves her life hanging in the balance.

As Sonny catches up with Theresa (Jorgie Porter), Carmel (Gemma Merna) comes to her cousin’s rescue, but heartbreak ensues for the McQueen family…

In the wake of the coronavirus crisis and suspension of filming, Hollyoaks is currently only screening two new episodes a week being shown on Mondays and Tuesdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4.

On Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays ‘Hollyoaks Favourites’ will be shown at 7pm on E4 featuring reruns of classic episodes from the past.