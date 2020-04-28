HOLLYOAKS FAVOURITES: Wedding day! Cleo McQueen gets ready to marry Joel

It's time for Cleo McQueen to walk down the aisle with her fiancé Joel ....

It’s time for the Big Day when Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) gets ready to walk down the aisle in tonight’s Hollyoaks Favourites which replays classic episodes on E4 at 7pm, (See our TV Guide for full listings).

This special episode focuses on Cleo’s ongoing battle with bulimia in the build-up to her wedding day to Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas Speed) as all her friends and family gather in the church.

The episode, shown originally in 2018, featured as part of World Mental Health Day and showed the storyline from different perspectives as Cleo battled with her inner demons.

In the wake of the coronavirus crisis and suspension of filming, Hollyoaks is currently only screening two new episodes a week being shown on Mondays and Tuesdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4.

On Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays ‘Hollyoaks Favourites’ will be shown at 7pm on E4 featuring reruns of classic episodes from the past.