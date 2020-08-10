Brendan Brady is interrogated by the police after evil Silas has framed him

In tonight’s episode of Hollyoaks@25 Brendan Brady is being interrogated by the police, while Lynsey returns home unaware of what her absence has caused. Silas enjoys watching as everyone finds out that Brendan is apparently the murderer they’ve all been looking for.

Elsewhere, Amy tries to reassure Ste that Brendan wouldn’t have done this, but he knows too much about Brendan to believe her.

Nancy and Lynsey are waiting at the station for Cheryl, and she agrees to give her side of the story to journalist, Nancy. Meanwhile, Brendan continues to plead his innocence. Silas’ name keeps coming up, but as far as the police are concerned, he’s not a suspect. Brendan is like a caged animal when he’s charged with Rae’s murder.

Elsewhere, Doug blames Ethan for not keeping Brendan in custody previously.

Hollyoaks@25, which celebrates 25 years of Hollyoaks and looks back at some of the soaps most memorable episodes, airs every weekday 7pm on E4. New episodes of Hollyoaks will begin again in September