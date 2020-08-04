Hollyoaks@25: Jake demands the truth from his wife Becca

A furious Jake demands to know who his wife Becca has been having an affair with

Jake demands to know who Becca has been sleeping with in Hollyoaks (see our TV Guide for full listings) and she reveals that it’s Justin. Elsewhere, Mel and Sophie’s party is in full swing and Craig is trying to figure out who Justin’s secret girl is.

He doesn’t have to wait long when Jake bursts into the Burton’s home and punches Justin to the floor. Everyone finds out that Becca and Justin have been sleeping together, but Justin pleads that they love each other.

Back at home, Jake trashes the flat, while Frankie begs him to let her in. Nancy finds Becca crying in the alleyway, and Liz decides to phone the police about Jake attacking her son. Becca returns home, but as Jake is telling her to leave, the police arrive and arrest him for assault.

Max and Claire celebrate their engagement with Sean and Louise. Despite their bickering, it seems there’s still a spark between the latter and Louise is upset when Sean reveals that their divorce should be final in a few weeks.

