Lynsey is certain she has killed Silas but there's a terrifying twist in store

In tonight’s episode of Hollyoaks@25 (see our TV Guide for full listings), frightened Lynsey checks Silas’ pulse and runs away. She finds Ethan at Rae’s memorial and tells him that she’s killed Silas. However, when she takes Ethan to the spot where she left him, Silas is missing.

Jacqui finds Lynsey crying in the village and takes her under her wing. Ethan tells Jacqui and Rhys that he’s spoken to Silas, who is in France and has no recollection of a confrontation with Lynsey in the woods.

It’s the day of Rae’s memorial and Doug throws Ethan out of the flat, still blaming him for not charging Brendan sooner. Emotional Ste speaks about his memories of Rae.

Gaz is trying to impress Sinead. He taunts Bart about having dinner at the O’Connor’s but it seems that he’s more interested in Diane than Sinead.

Nancy promises to help Darren with a review article about MOBS, but once again she’s too busy. Plus Tony gets a job as the chef at The Dog.

Hollyoaks@25, which celebrates 25 years of Hollyoaks and looks back at some of the soaps most memorable episodes, airs every weekday 7pm on E4. New episodes of Hollyoaks will begin again in September