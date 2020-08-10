A terrified Lynsey attacks Silas after following him into the woods

In tonight’s episode of Hollyoaks@25 on E4 – see our TV Guide for listings – Cheryl is at the end of her tether with Lynsey and blames her for Brendan being in prison.

She tells Lynsey that she never wants to see her again and chucks her out. Meanwhile, Silas plans to go back to France that afternoon.

Lynsey is waiting at the bus stop with her bags packed and gets fired from her job. At her lowest ebb, she spots Silas leaving the village and follows him to the woods. She decides to record a confession from him but he finds her and grabs her phone.

Silas taunts Lynsey and the red mist descends – she runs at him while his back’s turned and knocks him unconscious.

Theresa (Jorgie Porter) gives Will the cold shoulder after Rae’s death, but Dodger (Danny Mac) gives his brother some words of advice; Will and Theresa apologise to each other.

Nancy is awol again, leaving Darren to look after Charlie. Concerned Jack offers to take Darren for a drink later.

Hollyoaks@25, which celebrates 25 years of Hollyoaks and looks back at some of the soaps most memorable episodes, airs every weekday 7pm on E4. New episodes of Hollyoaks will begin again in September