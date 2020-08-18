Hollyoaks spoilers @25: Mercedes and Joe are in terrible danger

Mercedes and Joe are in peril when a fire begins raging around the ferris wheel they are on

Mercedes and Joe sit tight on top of the ferris-wheel unaware that they’re in danger as the flames reach the high voltage breaker box underneath them in Hollyaks25 (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Mercedes is rescued first. However, As Joe reaches out to climb onto the cherry-picker, the generator on the ferris-wheel explodes and he’s forced to jump.

He grips on to the outside of the cherry-picker but he’s struggling to hold on. Mercedes screams as Joe’s grip loosens and he falls. Meanwhile, Jesse’s heart sinks when he finds out his discarded fire poi started the blaze in the maze. Joe is rushed to hospital. There’s nothing more that the medical team can do, leaving Mercedes, Freddie and Darren to say their goodbyes before Joe dies.

At the hospital, Warren informs Sienna that Nico has died.

Hollyoaks@25, which celebrates 25 years of Hollyoaks and looks back at some of the soaps most memorable episodes, airs every weekday 7pm on E4. New episodes of Hollyoaks will begin again in September