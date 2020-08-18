Hollyoaks spoilers @25: Mercedes has shocking news for Joanne

Mercedes breaks the news to Joanne that Joe is dead

As Hollyoaks@25 continues, (see our TV Guide for full listings), Mercedes is furious when Joanne returns from her spa trip and wants to win Joe back. She breaks the news that Joe is dead, leaving Joanne heartbroken and out for revenge.

Tom is annoyed to hear that Jude has gone and that she left Cindy a hefty sum of stolen money. He refuses to lie for Cindy when she wants to keep the cash. Later, Sally finds out that she’s been conned by Jude and accuses Cindy of being involved.

It’s the day of Billy’s funeral and Eva wants Liam to kill Jack Osborne, blaming him for putting her dad behind bars.

Meanwhile, Esther helps Jack deal with his brother, Billy’s death, but it enrages Eva even more. She decides to kill Jack herself, but Liam warns him. When Cindy gets to the Osborne’s to speak to Tom, the whole place is deserted with dinner still bubbling on the stove. Did the Osbornes escape, or are they all victims of Eva’s revenge?

Hollyoaks@25, which celebrates 25 years of Hollyoaks and looks back at some of the soaps most memorable episodes, airs every weekday 7pm on E4. New episodes of Hollyoaks will begin again on September.