Hollyoaks spoilers @25: Sienna and Mercedes bond in their grief

Sienna and Mercedes are heartbroken after both losing love ones

As Hollyoaks@25 continues (see our TV Guide for full listings) ghostly Sienna walks in a trance onto the hospital roof and sees Mercedes there too.

Mercedes blames Nico for Joe’s death but the two women bond in their grief and experiences of being mothers.

After Dirk’s unsuccessful attempt, Cindy and Jude sneak into Grace’s flat where Liam is keeping the cash.

They eventually snatch the bag and Cindy asks Jude to stay in Hollyoaks. Despite Jude wanting a simpler life, she jumps in her limo and leaves the village.

Darren and Freddie pull together in the wake of Joe’s death. However, when Nancy’s leg goes into spasm, they take her to the hospital, and she tells Darren that it might be multiple sclerosis.

Freddie and Mercedes support each other as they tell Joe’s children that their father is dead.

Warren tells Sienna he loves her, but she blames him for letting Nico die.

Hollyoaks@25, which celebrates 25 years of Hollyoaks and looks back at some of the soaps most memorable episodes, airs every weekday 7pm on E4. New episodes of Hollyoaks will begin again on September