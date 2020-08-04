There's drama with pregnant teacher Becca Dean and her pupil Justin

As Hollyoaks continues it’s Hollyoaks@25 episodes with a look back at key storylines it’s 2006 and teacher, Becca Dean (played by Ali Bastion) is pregnant. At school, she confides in potential father, Justin Burton (Chris Fountain) that she’s bleeding after a student bumps into her.

Justin takes Becca to the hospital, but dressed in his school uniform, the nurse mistakes him for her little brother. When everything is fine with the baby, Justin questions why Becca is still upset, but it’s because she doesn’t know who the father is – Justin or her husband, Jake (Kevin Sacre). Justin wants a future with Becca but she tells him it can’t happen – it’s the end of the line for them.

Elsewhere there’s friction between Max Cunningham and O.B. as Claire Devine continues to get in the middle of the two best friends. O.B. warns Claire that Max will see what she’s really like soon enough, but she’s not worried.

Later, Claire’s eyes light up when Max considers selling the family shop to focus on running The Loft, but O.B. thinks she’s put the idea in his head and the friends argue again.

Plus Josh Ashworth is worried about his grandpa and wants him to move in with them. Meanwhile Joe is hiding from a loan shark with Russ and Jeremy’s help.

Hollyoaks@25 which celebrates 25 years of Hollyoaks and looks back at some of the soaps most memorable episodes airs every weekday 7pm on E4. New episodes of Hollyoaks will begin again in September