Hollyoaks spoilers: Abuser Pete Buchanan returns to Hollyoaks!

Tess Lamacraft

Pete Buchanan is back! Is Cleo McQueen about to discover her abuser is close to home?

There’s a familiar but unwelcome face when abuser Pete Buchanan returns to Chester in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Pete sexually abused Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) and was subsequently sent to prison. He was last seen on screen in 2018 when Cleo’s fiancé, Joel Dexter (Rory Doulgas Speed) visited him in jail. 

Joel Dexter

Joel Dexter went to visit Pete in prison in 2018

Tonight Cleo confides in Celeste Faroe (Andrea Ali) about her fears that her abusive step-father has returned to the village.

Celeste tries to put her mind at ease, however it soon becomes clear that Pete is watching Cleo from afar. Why has he come back and what’s he intending to do? 

Celeste Faroe and Cleo McQueen in Hollyoaks

Celese Faroe (above) tries to reassure Cleo McQueen

Elsewhere, Luke Morgan (Gary Lucy) has been up all night searching for his missing son, Ollie (Gabriel Clarke). Luke eventually manages to track him down in a disused garden centre where Ollie has been sleeping rough.

Luke Morgan in Hollyoaks

Luke has been out of his mind worrying about his son, Ollie

Will Luke be able to bring him back home?

Plus Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) wants to support her stepdaughter, Cher Winters (Bethannie Hare) following the online abuse Cher’s been getting.

Cher Winters in Hollyoaks

Mercedes has no idea that it was actually Cher (above) who was responsible for trolling her in the first place. 

Mercedes McQueen and Yazz Maalik in Hollyoaks

Mercedes and Yazz help Cher record a special video

Cher decides to record her own empowerment video with the help of Yazz Maalik (Haiesha Mistry) and Mercedes, as her way of dealing with the trolls.

Will the nasty bullies leave Cher alone once they hear what she’s got to say? 

Mercedes McQueen and Yazz Maalik in Hollyoaks

Elsewhere, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) asks her love rival, Summer Ranger (Rhiannon Clements) to be her running buddy but everyone is confused about what Sienna is plotting now.

Has Sienna decided to keep her enemy close? 

Hollyoaks is shown weekdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm.

