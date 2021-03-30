Hollyoaks spoilers: Abuser Pete Buchanan returns to Hollyoaks!

Pete Buchanan is back! Is Cleo McQueen about to discover her abuser is close to home?

There’s a familiar but unwelcome face when abuser Pete Buchanan returns to Chester in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Pete sexually abused Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) and was subsequently sent to prison. He was last seen on screen in 2018 when Cleo’s fiancé, Joel Dexter (Rory Doulgas Speed) visited him in jail.

Tonight Cleo confides in Celeste Faroe (Andrea Ali) about her fears that her abusive step-father has returned to the village.

Celeste tries to put her mind at ease, however it soon becomes clear that Pete is watching Cleo from afar. Why has he come back and what’s he intending to do?

Elsewhere, Luke Morgan (Gary Lucy) has been up all night searching for his missing son, Ollie (Gabriel Clarke). Luke eventually manages to track him down in a disused garden centre where Ollie has been sleeping rough.

Will Luke be able to bring him back home?

Plus Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) wants to support her stepdaughter, Cher Winters (Bethannie Hare) following the online abuse Cher’s been getting.

Mercedes has no idea that it was actually Cher (above) who was responsible for trolling her in the first place.

Cher decides to record her own empowerment video with the help of Yazz Maalik (Haiesha Mistry) and Mercedes, as her way of dealing with the trolls.

Will the nasty bullies leave Cher alone once they hear what she’s got to say?

Elsewhere, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) asks her love rival, Summer Ranger (Rhiannon Clements) to be her running buddy but everyone is confused about what Sienna is plotting now.

Has Sienna decided to keep her enemy close?

Hollyoaks is shown weekdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm.