Hollyoaks spoilers: Is Tony Hutchinson about to discover the truth about Diane’s affair?

Is Tony Hutchinson about to learn the bombshell truth about his father's affair with his wife Diane?

Tony Hutchinson knows that Diane was unfaithful to him when he was AWOL but he has no idea with whom. Is the terrible truth finally set to emerge in tonight’s Hollyoaks at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

When Tony’s dad Edward (Joe McGann) reveals that he’s won an award he tells Tony and Diane he wants them to be at the presentation. Diane, who was having an affair with her manipulative father–in-law, Edward, when Tony was being kept prisoner on Breda’s pig farm, immediately starts to worry that Edward might be about to expose their secret relationship.

As the presentation gets underway, Edward launches into a speech and Diane is terrified he’s about to reveal the affair in front of all their gathered friends and family. Is she right to be worried and is the terrible truth about to emerge?

Meanwhile Kyle Kelly (Adam Rickitt) is left feeling low. In yesterday’s episode he was deflated when his other half Nancy (Jessica Fox) seemed far less enthusiastic about them getting married than he would have liked.

Tonight he rallies to help Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) who is battling depression. When Darren asks him to come for a walk with him and baby DJ, Kyle is full of supportive words and advice for Darren. But has Kyle got a secret agenda?

Later on Kyle turns up at Hollyoaks High where Nancy is teaching but Nancy is mortified to see him in his bright green ‘Speed Feeds’ uniform and can’t help feeling embarrassed by him.

A rebuffed Kyle heads off and goes to see drug dealer Jordan Price (Connor Calland) asking him if he wants to go for a drink. But when Jordan laughs in his face, a vulnerable Kyle feels more humiliated than ever. What will Kyle do next and is he about to find himself in a dangerous situation?

Plus Jordan asks Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Connell) out on another date and Liam Donovan (Jude Monk McGowan) is annoyed to discover that lawyer James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) is working for Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) who’s currently in prison.

Hollyoaks is shown weekdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4