Hollyoaks spoilers: ALL OVER? Can Sienna Blake save her relationship with Brody?

Can Sienna Blake explain herself to Brody Hudson or is their relationship well and truly over?

It looks like Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) could have a lot of explaining and making up to do in tonight’s episode of Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Sienna was recently snapped by Summer Ranger (Rhiannon Clements) back in the arms of her ex, Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) and sharing a secret kiss that was caught on camera.

Tonight, Sienna is feeling the heat as all eyes are on her! Can she save her relationship with her fiancé Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward) or have things already disintegrated to the point of no return for the trouble-stricken couple?

Elsewhere, Seth Costello (Miles Higson) is in The Dog flat desperately looking for Theresa McQueen’s (Jorgie Porter) handbag which contains the key to the safety deposit box where he’s stashed all the McQueen’s blackmailed loot. However Goldie McQueen (Chelsee Healey) actually has the key thanks to a handbag mix up! What lengths will ruthless Seth go to to get his hands on the money?

Meanwhile John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) is rattled by Dean Vickers’ (Paul Sloss) determination to win back his ex-boyfriend and ‘soulmate’, PC George Kiss (Callum Kerr).

After enjoying a few too many drinks with his pal Courtney Campbell (Amy Conachan), jealous John Paul leaves a drunken message on George’s phone assuming that he’s out with Dean, and pretends that he’s out with James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) to rattle George. Will George rise to the bait?

Plus, Luke Morgan (Gary Lucy) and Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) are shocked to see the state that Luke’s drug addict son Ollie (Gabriel Clark) is in when they find him slumped in a doorway clutching his stomach.

Has Ollie just hit a new low?

And can anyone help him get the support he so urgently needs?

Hollyoaks is shown weekdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm.