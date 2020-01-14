Mitchell Deveraux squares up to his ex, Scott Drinkwell after seeing him kiss another man but what will Scott's reaction be? Plus there's drama in the wake of Jesse and Courney's wedding...

Junior doctor Mitchell Deveraux (Imran Adams) is feeling hurt and sad following his recent split with Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams). In tonight’s episode of Hollyoaks at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings) Mitchell is struggling with his emotions.

In yesterday’s episode he saw Scott kissing charismatic wedding planner Azim Desai (Nav Sidhu) and the flirtatious pair now seem to getting on like a house on fire.

Mitchell, who has been struggling with his sexuality and at first refused to admit to himself that he was gay, has repeatedly kept Scott at arms length. As their relationship developed he was still unable to openly admit that they were a couple and his constant denial and blowing hot and cold prompted Scott to end their relationship. However it’s clear Mitchell still has very strong feelings for Scott.

After seeing Scott’s kiss with Azim he confronts and him and accuses him of simply using Azim to make him jealous. Scott is angry about Mitchell’s accusations and stands up to him telling him he has no right to talk to him like that.

Realising how much he secretly still cares for Scott, a devastated Mitchell returns home where he takes out all his hurt on his oblivious mum Martine (Kelle Bryan). Martine still has no idea that her son was in a relationship with Scott as Mitchell has been keeping her in the dark. Is she about to discover the truth?

Meanwhile there’s drama in the wake of Jesse Donovan (Luke Jerdy) and Courtney Campbell’s (Amy Conachan) wedding which took place yesterday. Following their emotional ceremony, Courtney was looking forward to a fantastic future with her devoted new husband but something is brewing. What is about to go wrong and could Courtney’s happiness be very short lived as an unexpected tragedy awaits?

Hollyoaks is shown weekdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4