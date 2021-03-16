An injured John Paul McQueen is hungover and struggling to work out what REALLY happened the night before...

John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) begins to question what's going on in tonight's Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm

In yesterday’s episode, John Paul’s boyfriend, conniving copper George Kiss (Callum Kerr) got John Paul really drunk.

Tonight, a hungover John Paul wakes up with a bloody nose.

John Paul tries to piece together the events of the previous evening, however George cooks up a web of lies that make John Paul question himself.

Meanwhile Brad King (Tom Benedict Knight) goes behind Felix Westwood’s (Richard Blackwood) back to try and recruit his son, Toby Faroe (Bobby Gordon) for his dodgy deal with Fergus Collins (Robert Beck).

When Toby’s mum Martine Deveraux (Kelle Bryan) gets wind of this, she’s fuming and wastes no time in giving Felix a piece of her mind, holding him responsible.

Can Felix calm her down and how involved will Toby become?

Plus, aspiring young dancer Leah Barnes (Ela-May Demircan) backs out of her upcoming dance lessons when she realises how expensive the costume will be.

However Courtney Campbell (Amy Conachan) cottons on to what’s going on and goes to speak to dance teacher, Trish Minniver (Denise Walsh).

Can they come to a solution?

Hollyoaks is shown weekdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm.