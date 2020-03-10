Hollyoaks spoilers: AWKWARD! Peri Lomax is left red-faced!

Peri Lomax is embarrassed when she accuses Jordan Price of cheating on her and realises she's completely misread a situation involving Juliet....

Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) has been growing increasingly close to Jordan Price (Connor Calland) but is cringing with embarrassment in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

In yesterday’s episode drug dealer Jordan asked Peri out on a date and although she was tempted she got the wrong end of the stick when she saw him locked in deep conversation with Juliet Quinn (Niamh Blackshaw).

Tonight she is left feeling humiliated when she accuses Jordan of cheating on her only to discover she’s totally misread the situation.

Later on she’s in for more embarrassment when Jordan’s cousin Sid (Billy Price) and Juliet walk in on her and Jordan and find them in a compromising situation!

Meanwhile Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) has been battling with depression but finds himself coming to the rescue of Kyle Kelly (Adam Rickitt) who has MS and is fighting his own demons.

Elsewhere it’s crunch time for Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) and his wife Diane (Alex Fletcher) when Tony tells Diane she’s got a BIG decision to make. Can these two get their marriage back on track or are they heading for a split?

Plus Liam Donovan (Jude Monk McGowan) orders James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) to keep Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) behind bars for as long as possible.

Liam tells lawyer James that if he fails to do as he asks he will tell Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) the truth about who really shot her on that fateful night!

Hollyoaks is shown weekdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4