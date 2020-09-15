Hollyoaks spoilers: BABY ALERT! Liberty Savage goes into labour!

It's panic stations when surrogate mum Liberty Savage suddenly goes into labour....

There’s panic when Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) goes into labour in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

The drama begins when Liberty, who is acting as a surrogate for her sister Sienna Blake and Sienna’s partner Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward) asks Brody to come to an anti-natal session with her.

However Brody, who has recently been tormented by his past and feelings towards his abusive father Buster, is upset when Liberty sparks another reminder of Buster.

Brody storms out of the session but when Liberty rushes out to try and find him she suddenly starts having contractions and goes into labour at Cunningham’s Grande Bazaar.

Meanwhile Sienna blames Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) and Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) for dredging up their own troubled history and making Brody feel like he needs his own closure.

Warren offers some words of wisdom leaving Sienna pleasantly surprised by his attitude.

But when Warren asks Sienna if her new stable lifestyle with Brody fulfils her, the sexual chemistry between her and Warren sizzles.

Elsewhere, drugs boss Victor Brothers (Benjamin O’Mahony) finds Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) in the village and realises just how ambitious she is to get on.

He tells her that he needs her to stay under the radar if she’s going to help out with any big drug deals and tells her to go home to her respectable, middle-class family, the Nightingales, and resume life with Marnie (Lysette Anthony), lawyer James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) and her brother Romeo (Owen Warner).

Romeo and Marnie are surprised to see Juliet who opens up about her feelings for Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) and asks if she can move back in with them.

Meanwhile Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) who is suffering with depression, is distracted, leaving Mandy (Sarah Jayne Dunn) worried that he’s not coping well.

Plus Imran Maalik (Ijaz Rana) unveils his new eco-friendly water fountain at Cunningham’s Grande Bazaar but is left humiliated when it doesn’t go to plan and money-grabbing Cindy (Stephanie Waring) swoops in and capitalises on the situation.

Hollyoaks is shown Mondays to Thursdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4.

On Fridays Hollyoaks Favourites is shown featuring a re-run of a classic episode from the past