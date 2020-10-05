Hollyoaks spoilers: BETRAYAL! Jordan Price is double-crossed by Juliet

Drug-dealer Jordan Price is feeling the heat when he's let down by schoolgirl Juliet Nightingale

Jordan Price (Connor Calland) finds himself under intense pressure when he’s betrayed by Juliet in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) is fed up of taking orders from Jordan but there’s drama when she and her drug-selling accomplice Sid Sumner (Billy Price) get mugged during a drugs drop-off.

Juliet and Sid have some explaining to do to scary drugs boss Victor Brothers (Benjamin O’Mahony) but Juliet is not about to take the blame and seizes the opportunity to deflect it onto Jordan by throwing him under a bus and letting him take the full wrath of Victor!

A panicked Jordan is under pressure to get Victor’s lost money back asap and suggests carrying out a robbery at Marnie Nightingale’s (Lysette Anthony) café, Salon De Thé! Is Juliet really going to steal from her own family?

Elsewhere Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) is concerned for Martine’s safety following recent revelations about their volatile son Toby Faroe (Bobby Gordon) and Toby’s sister Celeste (Andrea Ali) is also worried she can no longer protect her triplet brother anymore.

Plus Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) decides he needs to watch out for himself after discovering that his marriage to Mitchell Deveraux (Imran Adams) might not be as secure as he thought.

And there’s good news for Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) when Sami Maalik (Rishi Nair) convinces his legal partner Verity Hutchinson (Eva O’Hara) to let Maxine be part of the law firm photo shoot!

Hollyoaks is shown Mondays to Thursdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4. On Fridays Hollyoaks Favourites is shown featuring a re-run of a classic episode from the past