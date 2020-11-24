Hollyoaks spoilers: Blackmail hell! Sylver McQueen takes desperate action

Panicked Sylver McQueen needs cash fast to help protect his daughter, Cher

Sylver McQueen (David Tag) finds himself forced to take desperate measures in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Sylver is convinced that his daughter Cher (Bethannie Hare) is going to fall prey to the next blackmail demand from the creepy doll who has been making the McQueen family’s life hell.

Desperate to protect his daughter’s secret, he turns to Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) for help in getting cash to pay off the blackmailer.

However when Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) sees Sylver with Felix she wants to know what has driven Sylver to take such drastic measures.

Meanwhile lovebirds Cher and Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) decide to make their relationship official unaware of the ticking timebomb that is ready to explode.

Elsewhere Goldie McQueen (Chelsee Healey) starts to feel insecure about her relationship with Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas Speed). With both his exes, Theresa (Jorgie Porter) and Cleo (Nadine Mulkerrin) now back in the village, Goldie feels she is second best and nothing more than a consolation prize for Joel. Goldie has every reason to worry when Theresa approaches Joel offering to help him get his mojo back!

Meanwhile Ollie Morgan (Gabriel Clark) persuades Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) and Mandy Richardson (Sarah Jayne Dunn) that he doesn’t need babysitting while his father Luke (Gary Lucy) and Cindy (Stephanie Waring) are away.

But he is soon going off the rails again. Following an argument with Brooke Hathaway (Talia Grant) he calls Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) for drugs! However, when he doesn’t have enough money to pay her, he comes up with an idea and suggests putting Cindy’s empty house to good use instead. What exactly has Ollie got planned?

Plus conniving surgeon Edward Hutchinson (Joe McGann) uses Kurt Benson (Jeremy Edwards) to help distance his son Tony (Nick Pickard) from Diane (Alex Fletcher.)

Hollyoaks is shown Mondays to Thursdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4. On Fridays ‘Hollyoaks Favourites’ is shown on E4 at 7pm featuring a re-run of a classic episode.