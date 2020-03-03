Hollyoaks spoilers: BOMBSHELL NEWS! Is Toby Faroe about to reveal his true identity?

Toby Faroe grows increasingly resentful as friends and family gather to celebrate Mitchell's birthday. Will Toby finally reveal he is Mitchell's long lost twin?

Toby Faroe (Bobby Gordon) has been biding his time but is he about to reveal his true identity in tonight’s episode of Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm? (See our TV Guide for full listings)

Toby, who is the secret son of Martine Deveraux (Kelle Bryan) has been slowly gathering information about the Deveraux family, his mum Martine and his twin brother Mitchell (Imran Adams).

But as Mitchell prepares to celebrate his birthday, which of course is Toby’s birthday too, will he decide tonight is the night for the big reveal?

Toby’s wife, Celeste (Andrea Ali) is worried when she discovers that that’s exactly what Toby is intending to do.

Meanwhile an oblivious Mitchell is getting ready to party although he’s insisted he doesn’t want a fuss made about him and is perturbed when he turns up at The Dog to see that Scott has gone crazy with OTT birthday decorations.

All Mitchell really wants is his grandfather Walter (Trevor A Toussant) to be at his celebrations. Walter, who raised Mitchell as his own, has never missed a single one of his grandson’s birthdays but since Mitchell revealed he was gay, Walter has been knocked sideways and has struggled to accept Mitchell’s sexuality.

Knowing how much it would mean to Mitchell to have Walter at the party, Scott steps in and goes to Price Slice to try and convince stubborn Walter to come. Will Walter put his prejudices to one side and make an appearance?

Meanwhile Celeste is furious when she realises Toby has ignored her advice and has gone along to the party after all. As Toby watches his twin brother being showered with affection and attention, he becomes increasingly resentful.

Is he going to stay quiet or is he about to drop the bombshell news that he’s Mitchell’s twin and Martine is the mum who gave him up for adoption when he was a tiny baby?

Elsewhere Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) is panicked when someone puts a funeral wreath on her door with her name on it. Plus Yazz Maalik (Haeisha Mistry) is delighted when, with Tom Cunningham’s support, she aces her interview at the university’s journalism society.

Hollyoaks is shown weekdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4