Brad King has got roped into Fergus Collins' dodgy deal and now they need a new recruit on board. Who will they choose?

Brad King (Tom Benedict Knight) sets his sights on Toby Faroe (Bobby Gordon) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Brad’s been working alongside dodgy businessman and new arrival to Hollyoaks, Fergus Collins (Robert Beck) and has recently tried to recruit Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) into their underhand dealings.

Tonight Brad reassures Fergus that the deal is in hand, but that’s far from the truth as both Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) and Brad fear that Warren is not fit for the job.

They need a new recruit…and fast!

Brad has a brainwave and thinks that Felix’s son Toby could be perfect. He ticks all the boxes.

Will Toby be roped into the dodgy deal too?

Elsewhere, conniving copper PC George Kiss (Callum Kerr) gets John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) to reveal Nancy Osborne’s (Jessica Fox) terrible secret, that she slept with her ex Darren (Ashley Taylor Dawson) on the week he was getting married to Mandy (Sarah Jayne Dunn).

George begins spreading the gossip around the village like wildfire, and it’s not long before Nancy realises the entire village is talking about her.

Nancy who has only revealed the secret to John Paul, feels horribly betrayed by John Paul thinking it must be him who leaked the news.

Later on jealous George gets boyfriend, John Paul, very drunk and tells him all about his plan to ruin his close friendship with Nancy.

Plus, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) tries to rise above Summer Ranger’s (Rhiannon Clements) taunts, but Liberty (Jessamy Stoddart) decides to find out what she’s playing at.

Later on, Summer finds Sienna and calls a truce, but is Sienna really ready to back down and be friends?

Hollyoaks is shown weekdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm.