Hollyoaks spoilers: BREAST CANCER? Martine Deveraux awaits her hospital appointment

Martine Deveraux (Kelle Bryan) nervously awaits her hospital appointment in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Martine was alarmed when she discovered a lump in her breast.

Meanwhile in a sad twist of fate, Grace Black (Tamara Wall) has also discovered she has a breast lump.

Today both women have their hospital appointments on the very same day that they also both have interviews for the Businesswoman of The Year Award.

Whilst the day goes off without a hitch for Grace, who is currently in a relationship with Martine’s ex, Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood), the story is very different for Martine.

Martine is up against it and her stress levels peak when she finds herself being turned away from the hospital by nurse Peri Lomx (Ruby O’Donnell) before she has had her lump checked out or been given the opportunity to talk to a doctor.

Felix, who yesterday ended up getting passionate with Martine behind Grace’s back, wants to be there for his ex partner, Martine, and turns up at the hospital to offer her moral support.

However Grace gets the wrong end of the stick and is delighted to see her boyfriend Felix at the hospital and just assumes he has come there to be with her, not Martine.

How will Felix wriggle out of the tricky situation? And will Martine, who is terrified she could have breast cancer, be able to see a doctor sooner rather than later?

Hollyoaks is shown weekdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm