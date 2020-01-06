Hollyoaks spoilers: Breda McQueen’s odd behaviour arouses suspicion!

Serial killer Breda McQueen is becoming increasingly jittery. Is she about to blow her cover as she tries to cover her tracks?

Breda McQueen (Moya Brady) is nervous and jittery in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

The secret serial killer is trying to remain calm following her latest ‘vendetta’ that has put yet another resident’s life in jeopardy.

She can’t help worrying that her latest attack has seen her ‘stray from God’s path’ but she is certain she still has time to put things right.

When her daughter Goldie (Chelsee Healey) suggests that they both go over to Mercedes’ place for ‘Christmas’ with Bobby, Breda jumps at the idea.

At The Dog flat Mercedes is getting into the festive spirit for the special late Christmas celebration which she is laying on specially for her son Bobby.

Her brother, John Paul (James Sutton) is helping Mercedes with preparations for the family’s Christmas Part Two and is pleasantly surprised when he claps eyes on Mercedes’ hunky husband Sylver (David Tag) for the first time since they were teenagers.

Mercedes is also pleased to see Sylver and asks him whether he’d like to stay for the turkey dinner. However she’s left disappointed when Sylver, who still hasn’t forgiven her for all the betrayals she’s subjected him to, says that he has to get back to his new girlfriend, Grace Black (Tamara Wall).

With everyone gathered together, John Paul can’t help noticing that Breda is acting a little shiftily. Breda seems very uncomfortable being in the flat and he’s immediately suspicious when she tries to usher the whole McQueen family over to the house so she can have the flat to herself.

What is making her so nervous? Why does she want to be left inside the property alone and what incriminating evidence is she so desperately trying to hide?

Hollyoaks is shown weekdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4