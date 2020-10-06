Trending:

Hollyoaks spoilers: Brody Hudson goes to the police when things get out of hand

Tess Lamacraft Tess Lamacraft

Brody Hudson is in turmoil following recent events and decides he needs to go to the police

Brody Hudson decides he has no choice but to go the police in tonight’s episode of Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

In yesterday’s episode Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) and Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) confronted carer Cormac Ranger (James Gaddas) who abused Felix when they were growing up in the children’s home. However things got badly out of hand.

Cormac and Felix in Hollyoaks

Felix Westwood and Warren Fox wanted to teach Cormac a lesson he would never forget

Tonight Warren, Felix and Brody are scrambling for a solution after their plan for Cormac didn’t pan out the way they had thought it would. Brody is struggling with exactly what happened at the garage where the men confronted Cormac. He decides to go to the police and reveal all! What exactly has happened to Cormac?

Felix and Cormac in Hollyoaks

Felix squares up to Cormac

Felix and Warren in the garage with Cormac

Later on Felix confides in Grace Black (Tamara Wall) about the abuse he suffered at the care home and the torment Cormac subjected him to.

Elsewhere Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins) has been forced to take a look at his relationship with Yazz Maalik (Haiesha Mistry) after she announced her dream to live and work in London.

Tom Cunningham and Yazz Maalik in Hollyoaks

Tom Cunningham and Yazz Maalik want different things from life

Tom confides in Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) that he doesn’t want to hold Yazz back from achieving her ambitions. Meanwhile Romeo is pleasantly surprised when Cher Winters (Bethany Hare) asks him out on a proper date!

Romeo Quinn

Romeo Quinn fancies Cher so is delighted when she asks him out

Meanwhile new surrogate mum Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) is given encouragement by the mystery nurse who has been so keen to care for her.

With the nurse’s persuasion Liberty starts to breast-feed the baby girl she is supposed to be handing over to Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward) and her sister Sienna Blake (Anna Passey).

Brody, Liberty and Sienna

Liberty recently gave birth to a baby girl for her sister Sienna and Brody

As Liberty’s feelings for her newborn baby intensify it doesn’t look like she’s going to be keen to hand her over any time soon!

Hollyoaks is shown Mondays to Thursdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4. On Fridays Hollyoaks Favourites is shown featuring a re-run of a classic episode from the past  

