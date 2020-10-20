Hollyoaks spoilers: Brody Hudson takes a HUGE risk

Brody Hudson has to go behind Warren's back and steal the twins' passports. Will he manage his mission?

Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward) braces himself to do whatever is necessary as he and Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) continue to plot their secret getaway in tonight’s episode of Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Brody has to go to the garage belonging to Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) and Sienna’s ex, Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) to steal the passports belonging to Sienna and Warren’s twins, Sophie and Sebastian.

Warren, who is suspicious that Sienna and Brody are plotting something, has kept the twins passports under lock and key in the garage safe, but will Brody be able to get his hands on them?

Time is running out as he and Sienna are planning to make their escape the following day.

Meanwhile Sienna encourages her sister Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) to go for it with Damon Kinsella (Jacob Roberts).

Sienna is hoping that if Liberty and Damon are together, Liberty won’t mind so much that she and Brody are abandoning her with their plans to leave Chester.

However, Liberty who recently gave birth to baby Faith for Sienna and Brody, is still set on keeping Faith herself after speaking to the mystery nurse who has been seen guiding her in the hospital.

Elsewhere Darren Osbourne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) wants reassurance from Kurt Benson (Jeremy Edwards) that his business venture, that he proposed in yesterday’s episode, is a safe bet.

Kurt reassures Darren that they’ll be rich beyond their wildest dreams! Hmm. Is this too good to be true?

Plus Mitchell Deveraux (Imran Adams) and new husband Scott (Ross Adams) start moving into Martine’s flat which is also shared by Toby (Bobby Gordon) and Martine’s domineering father Walter (Trevor A Toussant).

Walter has already made his feelings of disapproval clear and Toby seizes the opportunity to whip up trouble telling Walter he should stand up for himself.

It’s clear that Toby wants his mum Martine all to himself and doesn’t want any sibling competition from Mitchell!

Will he get his own way?

Hollyoaks is shown Mondays to Thursdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4.

On Fridays Hollyoaks Favourites is shown featuring a re-run of a classic episode from the past.